Heroin hidden in lollipops seized at Dulles International Airport

- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they seized over a pound of heroin concealed inside lollipops at Dulles International Airport.

Customs officials said the heroin was found on April 14 in packages brought by a man arriving as a courier on business on a flight from El Salvador.

An inspection of bags of candy in the packages was found to be 1.56 pounds of a powdery substance that tested positive for heroin and was concealed inside the candy shell of the lollipops.

In a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said, “After extensive interviews with the courier, authorities were satisfied that he was an unwitting accomplice and he was not criminally charged. However, CBP found him inadmissible and he will have to obtain another visa in order to re-enter the United States in the future.”