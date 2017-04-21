Frozen hash browns recalled due to possible golf ball contamination

- Roundy's and Harris Teeter brands of Southern Style Hash Browns are being recalled because the company fears golf balls were harvested and processed with the potatoes.

McCain Foods USA, Inc. is voluntarily recalling the frozen hash browns. In a statement, the company said, "despite our stringent supply standards," the golf balls "may have been inadvertently harvested with potatoes used to make this product."

Eating pieces of golf ball could pose a choking hazard or cause physical injury to the mouth.

The impacted products include Roundy’s Brand, 2 lb. bag of frozen Southern Style Hash Browns and Harris Teeter Brand, 2 lb. bag of frozen Southern Style Hash Browns.

The Harris Teeter products were distributed after January 19, 2017 to stores in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Georgia and Maryland. The Roundy’s products were distributed at stores in the states of Illinois and Wisconsin.

Anyone with these products in their freezers should either throw them away or return them for a full refund.

No injuries have been reported due to consuming pieces of golf ball with this product.

Consumers with concerns or questions about the recall should contact McCain Foods USA, Inc. at 630- 857-4533 (Monday - Sunday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. CST).

For more information about this recall, visit https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm554452.htm?source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.