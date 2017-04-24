Five alarm fire rages at College Park buliding; UMD closes due to smoke

- A five-alarm fire tore through the upper floors of a six-story apartment complex under construction in Prince George’s County on Monday. The fire continues to burn, and the University of Maryland, College Park announced they would be closing at 1 pm as a result of the bad air quality in the area.

The fire was first reported around 9:30 am in a building in the 4700 block of Berwyn House Road in College Park. Aerial images from the scene showed flames on the roof of the building, and heavy smoke that continued to billow from the building nearly four hours after firefighters first arrived at the scene. Authorities believe the fire started on the fifth floor and spread to the roof.

Stubborn fire continues to burn in College Park. Now 5 alarms. pic.twitter.com/oSR5nunL5k — Paul Wagner (@Fox5Wagner) April 24, 2017

Firefighters positioned themselves around the building and used ladders to drench the flames with water. Heavy black and gray smoke can still be seen for miles around the area. The fifth alarm was sounded just before noon. Shortly after that, Prince George's County Fire Department spokesperson Mark Brady tweeted that despite "copious amounts of water, the fire continues to extend to the roof assembly."

Video from the scene, tweeted by Brady, just after 1 pm showed thick smoke still billowing from the stubborn fire, which continues to burn.

Video Update PGFD Berwyn House Road 5TH Alarm building under construction in College Park pic.twitter.com/UqnGNfxua4 — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 24, 2017

Officials say the building was under construction at the time of the fire. Streets around the construction area were blocked to traffic as emergency crews responded.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.