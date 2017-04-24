Sources: Two people shot at Dallas office building

Two people were reportedly shot during an incident Monday morning inside a Dallas office tower.

Footage from Sky4 showed employees being evacuated from a building along the eastbound LBJ service road near the High Five in Dallas.

Sources told FOX4 that two people had been shot inside the building on the seventh floor at some point during the 10 a.m. hour on Monday. Their conditions are unknown.

A woman who works inside the building told FOX 4’s Dionne Anglin that she was on the phone with a customer when she heard gunshots.

“At the same time the shots happened my boss directed everybody to get in the corner and get down low,” she said. “People started screaming. SWAT came in and told everybody to get out. They had guns pointed. Everybody had to come out of our office with our hands up and come down 10 flights of stairs.”

SWAT officers responded to the scene, which is still considered active.

More information to come as FOX4 can confirm in this developing news situation.