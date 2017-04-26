Chandler Police searching for attempted kidnapping suspect

Posted:Apr 26 2017 05:02PM CDT

Updated:Apr 26 2017 06:54PM CDT

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Chandler Police officers are looking for a man, in connection with a kidnapping attempt involving a five-year-old girl.

According to Chandler Police Sergeant Daniel Mejia, officers responded to a suspicious call at the 3000 block of Woodburne. When officers arrived, the girl, along with an her 11-year-old brother, told police that a man in a black ban or an SUV attempted to grab the girl.

The male suspect is described as possibly being 5' 10" to 5' 11". The children were not hurt, according to police.

