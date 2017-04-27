Berkeley ‘Free Speech' rally disperses peacefully, 6 arrests reported News Protesters meet in Berkeley amid Ann Coulter speech flap Hundreds of people gathered Thursday at a park in downtown Berkeley, with the majority of the group gathering in protest of the cancellation of a speech that was planned today by conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

BERKELEY (KTVU) -- Hundreds of people gathered Thursday at a park in downtown Berkeley, with the majority of the group gathering in protest of the cancellation of a speech that was planned today by conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

Police said six people were arrested as of 6 p.m. and the crowd seemed to be thinning out as the evening wore on. Earlier in the day, police had arrested one person and charged with delaying or obstructing a police officer and wearing a mask to evade police. He was also charged with having a sign bigger than 30 by 30 inches without prior authorization.

The other person was arrested for carrying a knife on campus. It was not immediately clear what charges the other suspects faced.

The rally at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park remained peaceful, particularly in comparison to two recent similar protests at the park in March and earlier this month that led to dozens of arrests and violence between supporters of President Donald Trump and anti-fascist groups.

Coulter had planned a speech today at University of California at Berkeley, but the student group Berkeley College Republicans canceled it on Wednesday, saying the university could not guarantee the event would be safe.

The speech prompted a lawsuit by the groups that had planned to bring her to campus and denials from Cal administrators who said they wanted to accommodate the Coulter speech.

The protests brought out people who seemed to be protesting a variety of issues.

"The issue is not free speech," said Raphael Kadaris, who lives in Berkeley. "The issue is a fascist movement on the rise in this country."

Among the speakers at this afternoon's rally was Kyle Chapman, 41, of San Francisco, also known as "Based Stickman," who was arrested on suspicion of battery at one of the earlier rallies in Berkeley.

"UC Berkeley tried to shut down free speech, but free speech is going to shut down Berkeley," Chapman said.

Neil Arnott, a Trump supporter, said: "It for sure an issue of free speech. I mean you have all kinds of leftists that come speak at Berkeley why can't we have some conservatives come speak at Berkeley?"

A man who goes by the online moniker Baked Alaska said, "We love Ann Coulter, don't get me wrong, but this movement was here before Ann Coulter and will be here after."

The crowd could be heard chanting "America for Americans" and "Donald Trump" at points during the rally.

A separate, smaller rally was held earlier today near the UC Berkeley campus by the group International Socialist Organization in opposition to the "alt-right," an offshoot of conservatism characterized by white nationalism.

At the larger rally at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park, many police officers were in the area. Berkeley police said as of 3:30 p.m. that only two people had been arrested, one for a weapons violation and the other for drug possession.

Nearby Berkeley High School dismissed students for the day at 3:30 p.m., and encouraged students via a public address system to avoid going to the park.

Planned protests

The Orange County Alt Right group gathered at 10 a.m. at Civic Center Park

The International Socialist Organization was holding an "Alt Right Delete" rally at noon on Bancroft and Telegraph to show support for free speech but also their condemnation of the views of Coulter and her supporters

Right Wing Commentator Gavin McInnis says he will be reading aloud one of Ann Coulter's speeches at 2 p.m. at Civic Center Park, to take her place in protest of her cancelation

KTVU reporter Tara Moriarty and Bay City News contributed to this report.