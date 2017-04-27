Pentagon probes deaths of U.S. Army Rangers killed in ISIS raid

- The U.S. Department of Defense is investigating whether friendly fire killed two U.S. Army Rangers during a raid against an ISIS affiliate in southern Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, this week. Fox News reported that U.S.-allied Afghan soldiers may be responsible for the deaths of Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers, 22, of Illinois, and Sgt. Cameron H. Thomas, 23, of Ohio. The Rangers were with Company C, 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Two U.S. Army Rangers were killed in action April 27 in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. https://t.co/IbYuv25AgF pic.twitter.com/1WBGETd7sU — USASOC (@USASOCNews) April 28, 2017

Both soldiers enlisted in the Army after graduating from high school and both were on their third deployments to Afghanistan when they were killed in combat, according to a U.S. Army news release.

FOX News reported that there soldiers were fighting ISIS-K in partnership with Afghan National Defense and Security Forces in the same area where the Mother Of All Bombs was dropped earlier this month. The Pentagon said officials believe the raid killed 35 ISIS fighters, including the head of ISIS-K in eastern Afghanistan, Abdul Hasid.

"The fight against ISIS-K is important for the world, but sadly, it is not without sacrifice," said General John W. Nicholson, Commander, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan. "On behalf of all U.S. Forces and our coalition partners, I offer our deepest sympathies to the families, friends and fellow service members of our fallen comrades."

ISIS-K refers to the group's Khorasan offshoot, which operates in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and other parts of Asia.