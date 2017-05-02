ADORABLE: Vet sings to nervous pup before her surgery News ADORABLE: Vet sings to nervous pup before her surgery When the animals that come through the Fox Hollow Animal Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado are stressed out, Dr. Ross Henderson is there to comfort them.

- When the animals that come through the Fox Hollow Animal Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado are stressed out, Dr. Ross Henderson is there to comfort them.

Video of the veterinarian singing sweetly while playing the guitar was posted on the animal hospital's Facebook page. In the video, Dr. Ross is singing to "Ruby" before she has her surgery and she's snuggled up in Dr. Ross' lap while he sings to her while sitting on the floor of the kennel.

WATCH: Veterinarian has breakfast with scared rescue pup

"Sometimes your patient just needs you to go the extra mile to make them feel comfortable when they're here for the day to have surgery," the hospital posted. "Dr. Ross has mastered the technique and sweet Ruby was so thankful for that."

By the way, sweet Ruby is doing wonderful after her surgery and is healing well. "Dr. Ross does this quite often with pets - his second passion is music!" said Darcy Holloway, the practice manager.

VIDEO: Vet comforts disoriented puppy by singing, giving kisses

The animals often respond to the veterinarian crooner in the way Ruby responds, relaxing in the video, she said. "Whether it is just the one-on-one attention or the soothing melodies, we don't know!" she said.

Either way, Dr. Ross certainly appears to have the magic touch.