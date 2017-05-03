2 dead including gunman at North Lake College in Irving

- Irving police said two people including the suspect were found dead following and active shooter situation at North Lake College on Wednesday morning.

Police said a white male wearing an orange tank top was seen on surveillance video carrying a handgun. He also had a buzz cut and was carrying a black jacket.

At this point it's not yet clear if anyone was hurt, police said.

Dallas County Community College District officials asked students to go into lockdown if they were on campus and stay away if they weren't on campus yet.

"We are still on Intruder Lock-down. Go to the nearest room and lock-down. If not on campus, stay away. Police is on the scene," North Lake College said in a tweet.

Images from SKY 4 showed multiple police officers running on the campus. At one point dozens of students ran out of a building and into a parking lot and then later more students walked out of a building with their hands in the air.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit said its Orange Line is not currently running through the North Lake College Station because of the police activity. A shuttle bus will take passengers between the Belt Line and Irving Convention Center stations.

