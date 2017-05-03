Fatal officer-involved shooting shuts Market Street in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- A person was shot and later died Wednesday by a San Francisco police officer, prompting the closure of several blocks of Market Street in downtown while officers investigated the incident.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Market between Fifth and Sixth streets. Witnesses in the area told KTVU that two people were arguing and police intervened in the argument.

A stabbing was in progress when the shooting occurred inside a Subway restaurant.

According to San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott one officer fired at one of the men who was stabbing another man. That person later died.

Police have not provided more details about the witnesses' account.

Police Officer Talkoff confirmed the involvement of a San Francisco police officer through a tweet.

Several officers swarmed the area after the incident. Visitors were urged to avoid the area while police conducted their investigation and street closures and traffic delays were likely.

The coroner's van arrived at the scene but officials did not provide any details about their activity.

The last time that a San Francisco police officer was involved in a fatal shooting was on May 19, 2016. That's when police Sgt. Justin Erb fired the fatal shot that killed Jessica Williams.

The 29-year-old black woman was approached by officers who were investigating a report of stolen cars in the Bayview District.

That shooting and the public outcry over the incident led to the resignation of former police Chief Greg Suhr.

Mayor Ed Lee eventually appointed Chief William Scott to run the department in December 2016.

Social media users captured images from the scene of Wednesday's shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.