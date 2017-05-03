Pursuit leads to discovery of 2,000 lbs. of marijuana worth over $1M near Tucson

- Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector made an immigration stop on a suspicious vehicle near Elgin, which led to a pursuit and the discovery of over 2,000 pounds of marijuana worth over $1 million.

As the agents attempted to stop the pickup truck on Lower Elgin Road, northeast of State Route 83, officials say the suspect vehicle sped up.

"The truck then abruptly veered off road and collided with a chunk of concrete. Agents later identified the truck’s occupants as two male Mexican nationals illegally present in the United States. Both men required medical treatment and were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," stated officials.

Agents seized the truck and the 97 bundles of marijuana which were found inside it. The men were arrested on drug smuggling charges. Their names were not released.