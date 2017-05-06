Family dog wakes up owners during home fire

By: Romy Ackerberg

Posted:May 06 2017 03:22PM CDT

Updated:May 06 2017 03:22PM CDT

RED WING, Minn. (KMSP) - A Red Wing family was evacuated from their burning home Saturday morning, after their dog woke them up.

At 1:56 a.m., the Red Wing Fire Department responded to a call about a garage fire on the 1900 block of Burton Street.

Paramedics responded within five minutes, only to find the garage fully engulfed in flames. Flames and smoke extended into the house, damaging the second floor and attic.

Everybody in the house was evacuated safely, including a cat who was administered oxygen before being returned to the family.

After about two and a half hours, five fire engines and 35 firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. All fire personnel were unharmed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

