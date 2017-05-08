WATCH: Local boy asks girl with cerebral palsy to sweetheart formal News WATCH: Local boy asks girl with cerebral palsy to sweetheart formal A local boy asked a 15-year-old girl with cerebral palsy to her sweetheart formal and her reaction is beyond priceless.

- A local boy asked a girl with cerebral palsy to her sweetheart formal and her reaction is beyond priceless.

15-year-old Madison has cerebral palsy and has overcome many obstacles in her life. Madison's mom, Samantha, never thought her daughter would be able to go to the dance until Bryce made her dream come true.

Family and friends were there for the big moment. In the video, Bryce walks up to Madison with a sign saying, 'Madison may I have this dance?' He also gave her beautiful flowers. Samantha says Bryce has a big heart.

"It's little things in life that matter. This boy is a blessing from above and has the biggest heart ever," she explained.

The sweetheart formal will be held May 28 at the Wildwood Convention Center.

Watch Madison's emotional reaction in the video above.