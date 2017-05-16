Marshmallows-only boxes of Lucky Charms being released

No more searching for marshmallows inside Lucky Charms cereal, at least for some people. A few thousand lucky winners will get their very own box of Lucky Charms with marshmallows only!

In 2015, General Mills gave away just 10 boxes of Lucky Charms marshmallows to the winners of a contest, but now the company has decided to "go big," and unleash 10,000 boxes of Lucky Charms marshmallows to lucky winners.

Those who want a shot at winning this time around should enter a 14 digit code found on the inside back panel of specially marked boxes of cereal at MarshmallowOnly.com to find out if they're one of the lucky winners. “Fans of Lucky Charms are obsessed with our marshmallows,” says Priscilla Zee, senior marketing manager. “We were overwhelmed with calls, e-mails, and tweets last year, asking for a box of our Lucky Charms marshmallows. So this year we wanted to give them even more opportunities to win.”

The contest runs through December 2017.

The winners with the winning code will receive the special box of Lucky Charms Marshmallows in the mail a few weeks after entering it into the website.