13 victims after car crashes in Times Square News 13 victims after car crashes in Times Square Several people were injured after an out of control car crashed into a sidewalk in Times Square on Thursday morning. It happened at Broadway and W. 45th. The red car was left on top of a pole at the intersection.

- There were an estimated 13 victims after a car driving the wrong direction on 7th Avenue in Times Square jumped a curb and plowed into pedestrians.

They were injured after an out-of-control car crashed into a sidewalk in Times Square on Thursday morning. It happened at Broadway and W. 45th. The red car was left on top of a pole at the intersection after the incident.

One person was in custody at the scene according to Fox News.

Several blocks in the normally busy area were closed off in the minutes after the incident.

No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story and will be updated.

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

People are laying on the sidewalks in Times Square, a car seems to have run on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/g2efKLfoX8 — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

Car drove up on the sidewalk on Broadway & 43rd in NYC headed right toward where I was walking. Fortunately I was able to duck into a building as it sped by and crashed. At least 6 people are injured. Please pray for them. A post shared by Elizabeth Long (@lizlong88) on May 18, 2017 at 9:05am PDT