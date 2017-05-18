VIDEO: Officer fires at armed driver on Colorado highway

- Police in Littleton, Colorado, released bodycam footage showing an officer-involved shooting that took place last Saturday, May 13.

In the video, a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy identified as Brad Proulx can be seen near an SUV that was on the side of the road.

The sheriff’s office reportedly said Proulx pulled over to help.

But as he made his way around the vehicle, driver Deyon Marcus Rivas-Maestas got out with a weapon, and allegedly attacked.

Retreating, Dep. Proulx discharged his weapon. He screamed “get on the ground” repeatedly and ended up hitting Rivas-Maestas, who was taken to hospital.

Rivas-Maestas will face assault charges when he gets discharged, according to Littleton Police Cmdr. Trent Cooper.