Vigil held for West Oak Lane boy who investigators say committed suicide News Vigil held for West Oak Lane boy who investigators say committed suicide A community is mourning the death of a young boy. Students and teachers at a local school had a vigil for a boy investigators say took his own life. Family members say talk to your kids about bullying and talk to your kids about what's troubling them.

"This right here it mean a lot. It do. It just shows me that my baby was so loved," said Tynisha Kelly. She broke down over the loss of her son who was a bright eyed and happy little boy. But he hanged himself last week in his West Oak Lane home.

Tonight, family, friends and classmates all gathered outside Malik Kelly's school Pennypacker Elementary for a vigil. His mother says he came home from school last Thursday and told her it was the worst day of his life. Moments later, she found him dead. Investigators say Malik left a note.

"The bullying got to stop. It's got to stop," said his mother. The crowd of dozens lit candles and released balloons in Malik's memory. The family wants parents to talk to their children so they'll know what's going on with them. It could save their life.

"The reason I was able to do this is because I don't want another parent to ever have to endure what I'm going through right now," said Malik’s mother.

Philadelphia Police say they’ve received the information surrounding Malik’s death and they’re investigating.