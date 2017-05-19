Watch ‘Riptide' the dog hilariously attempt to workout with crew team

Photo: Instagram / @stanfordwcrew)
By: Kelly Taylor

Posted:May 19 2017 09:27AM CDT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (FOX 11) - This video of a golden retriever attempting to do bicycle crunches with his teammates will make you smile.
 

 

The Stanford Women's Crew team posted video of their adorable dog "Riptide" attempting to get in shape, who also happens to have his own Instagram page.

He's a good boy!

