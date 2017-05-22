DA: Man charged after mocking, assaulting victim with cerebral palsy [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Barry Baker, 29, of, Coatesville, Pa., faces simple assault and related charges, authorities say. News DA: Man charged after mocking, assaulting victim with cerebral palsy Police in West Chester, Pennsylvania have arrested and charged a man after they say he mocked and then assaulted a man with cerebral palsy as he walked out of a convenience store.

Barry Baker, a 29-year-old man from Coatesville, has been charged with simple assault as a result of the incident and is also facing related charges.

The incident occurred back on May 10, around 2:30 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on 200 South High Street.

Police say Baker and his friends were at the store, when the 22-year-old male victim drove into the parking lot and parked his car.

The victim then got out of his car and walked into the store. While inside surveillance video showed Baker mocking how the victim walked. When the victim came back out, Baker continued to mock the victim, imitating how he moved.

The victim stopped and stood in front of his car, when authorities say Baker punched the victim directly in the face, without warning.

“The defendant’s actions in this case are appalling. You wonder what would make an individual treat somebody like that,” West Chester Police Chief Scott Bohn said of the incident.

Baker left the scene as the victim placed his hand over his face where he was punched.

Bail was set and posted at 10% of $25,000, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 30, 2017.