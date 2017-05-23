Police investigate similar cases to fake test drive in Buford

- She did it more than once. Authorities think the smiling car shopper hit at least three dealerships.

Her image was caught on surveillance video at a dealership in Buford. There, the unidentified woman was allowed to take a 2005 vehicle for a test drive. The salesman from Kar Kingdom told the Hall County Sheriff’s Office the woman never came back.

Authorities in Cobb County got a similar call at Grand Motor Cars in Marietta. There, a woman matching the same description took an accompanied test drive. She ultimately signed a purchase contract for a 2012 vehicle. She even turned over fake pay stubs for the loan. A couple of days after she drove off the lot, the deal fell apart.

Investigators are looking into the possibility the same "shopper" pulled off a similar act in Paulding County at a car dealership there.

