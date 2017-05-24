6-year-old St Louis boy makes emotional Facebook video to end gun violence

- A 6-year-old boy from St. Louis makes an emotional plea to end gun violence in a video posted to Facebook by his mother last week that has been viewed more than 170,000 times.

Kindergartener Jeffrey Laney pleads, 'I'm scared to die, I feel bad about people killing each other.'

The video hit so close to home for his family. His mother Leanndra Cheatham's cousin who was only 17-year's-old was killed in a drive-by shooting last month.

'All these people are hurting and killing each other,' Jeffrey says in the video. 'We need to stop this.'

'If you look at my Facebook, I film my son a lot', Cheatham said. 'But this time, I learned a lot about Jeffrey from that video.'

