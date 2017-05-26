Ariana Grande vows to return to Manchester: 'We won't let this divide us'

(FOX NEWS) - Grande wrote a heartfelt tweet Friday in which she vowed to return to Manchester after a terrorist attack outside of her concert Monday night took the lives of 22 people.

"My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones," Grande wrote. "The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you'll ever know."

The singer said she will return "to the brave city of Manchester" to spend time with her fans and to help raise money for the families and friends of the victims.