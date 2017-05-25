Convicted metro Detroit serial rapist receives 50-88 years, tells judge 'f--- you'

Ikeie Smith, 33, convicted of nearly three dozen rape and home invasion cases across metro Detroit.

- A man who faced nearly three dozen rape and home invasion charges across metro Detroit was sentenced Thursday to 55-80 years.

Ikeie Smith, 33, was charged for crimes dating back to 2011 in at least five metro Detroit cities, including Allen Park, Dearborn, Garden City and Redford Township.

His trial ended early on May 1 when Smith decided to plead guilty to all the charges, leading to his sentencing Thursday. The prosecution and defense both had opportunities to suggest sentences to Judge Dalton Roberson, then the judge spent a lengthy amount of time reading through his sentences for each of the nearly three dozen charges.

After Roberson was finished and the sentences issued, Smith was taken away -- but not before looking at the judge and saying, "f--- you."

According to the Wayne County prosecutor's office, these are his charges and sentences:

10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct: 55-80 years (about 21 years over guidelines)

1 count of armed robbery: 55-80 years (about 21 years over guidelines)

2 counts of torture: 25-40 years (about a year and a half over guidelines)

10 counts of home invasions 1st charges: 11-20 years on one, 12-20 years on all the others

1 count of unarmed robbery: 10-15 years

5 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct: 10-15 years

Prior to Roberson's decision, prosecution made a case for the judge to issue a sentence harsher than what the sentencing guidelines suggested.

She played multiple evidentiary clips of Smith speaking to detectives, saying he spent 6 hours detailing how he found the houses, how he conducted surveillance on the victims, and more.

The prosecutor says Smith told detectives he just made a collection of bad choices. When police asked how many crimes he's committed just this year, he told them about 20.

She also played a clip in which Smith was on the phone with his mother during a jail call, who told him they should tell police that he was on drugs during these assaults.

"I'm (going to) tell them you were on drugs. That's why you were doing what you were doing. ... That's what we're going with, alright?" she said on the call.

Defense then took the stand, asking for 30-40 years for the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, and asked that all other offenses that were non capital to run concurrently, versus consecutively.

Before he listed the sentences, Roberson asked Smith if he would like to say anything.

Smith declined to comment.

"Mr. Smith is a predator. There's no question about that," the judge said. "As I laid in my bed and thought about this case, if Mr. Smith was let out of jail tomorrow, he'd start doing the same thing. He can't help it."

Roberson said he believes Smith had troubles with his mother, which brewed a dislike for women.

"His mother has not given him any advice since she came back into his life," he said.

The judge said he believes Smith is a danger to women and that he cannot help himself. He said he believes the issues are much deeper than being a serial rapist, and that he was happy democracy gives him the opportunity to go above the sentencing guidelines.

Smith's crimes dated back to 2011. When Smith was arrested in the past, it wasn't protocol to get DNA, so they had trouble identifying a suspect.

They even went as far as to create a multi-agency task force, but it was people with no law enforcement background that lead to the breakthrough.

Owners of a Livonia home noticed their gate slightly ajar. While some might close the gate and carry on with their day, they decided to check their home security system.

Smith was on the tape, entering their home. They turned it over to police.

On Thursday afternoon, the Wayne County prosecutor's office also released the locations of the charges and what occurred there:

" Dearborn Charges

On September 15, 2016, Smith was arraigned in 19th District Court in Dearborn at 10:30 a.m. on two home invasion cases. On August 10, 2013 it is alleged that Smith broke into the Dearborn home of a woman. He has been charged with Home Invasion First Degree. On August 13, 2015 it is alleged that he broke into the Dearborn home of another woman. He has also been charged with Home Invasion First Degree in the second case.

Allen Park Charges

On Tuesday, September 13, 2016, Smith was charged in connection with a sexual assault against a woman that occurred in Allen Park in July 6, 2015. The charges are Home Invasion First Degree and three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree. There was another warrant that has been returned to the Allen Park Police Department for further investigation.

Dearborn Heights Charges

On Tuesday, September 13, 2016, the Dearborn Heights Police Department presented two warrants for review. On September 14, Smith was charged in connection with a home invasion and sexual assault against a woman that occurred in Dearborn Heights on December 9, 2013. The charges are Home Invasion First Degree, Criminal Sexual Conduct - Second Degree.

On September 14, 2016, the second warrant for Smith was charged in connection with a home invasion and sexual assault of a woman that occurred in Dearborn Heights on September 9, 2014. The charges are Home Invasion First Degree one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct - Second Degree, and Torture.

Redford Township

On September 9, 2016, Smith was charged and remanded to jail in 17th District Court in connection with two home invasions and sexual assaults against two women in Redford Township. The first case occurred in 2014 and Smith was charged with Home Invasion, Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree and Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree. The second case occurred in 2016 and Smith was charged with Home Invasion, Armed Robbery, Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree and Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree.

Garden City Charges

On September 9, 2016, Smith was arraigned and remanded to jail in 21st District Court in Garden City on one count of Home Invasion - First Degree; three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct - First Degree; and one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct - Second Degree."