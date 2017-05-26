Two kids found dead in hot car in Parker County

- Two kids were found dead in Parker County after being locked inside a hot car.

Police say they were called to the 200 block of Rambling Loop just west of Lake Weatherford and found two children, a 16-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, who were found unresponsive by their mother from suspected extreme heat exposure.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said it was reported shortly after 4 p.m Friday when the temperatures had reached approximately 96 degrees.

The kids’ mother says they “took off” and somehow managed to get into their vehicle and locked themselves inside.

The mother says she searched the area and finally found them inside the vehicle and broke a window but found them unresponsive.

Both children were pronounced deceased at 4:33 p.m.

"This case is in the early stages of the investigation," Sheriff Fowler said. "Any comment regarding this case at this time would be an assumption until all of the facts are gathered."

It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.