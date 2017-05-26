Another student says she received an offensive award from her teacher

- Awards handed out Tuesday at Anthony Aguirre Junior High School have now affected several families. Another student has come forward with an offensive award.

Sydney Caesar says her award says, "Most Likely to Blend in with White People."



Thursday night we spoke with Lizeth Villanueva who says she received a similar award from the same teacher.

She says Stacey Lockett teaches the Avid program, which is a college prep class.

Her award said "Most Likely to Become a Terrorist."



"Where is the common sense in that? I mean, how can you think that is okay to say it in the first place and then right after a major event has happened. It just doesn't make any sense", says Cesar's sister Lauren Easton.



"I feel really bad for her because I saw her in class, she was really upset about it and she just wouldn't talk at all for the rest of the day," says Caesar.



Cesar says she skipped the last day of class because she was so upset about what happened.



"For that child to either be called a terrorist or she's not black enough, basically now the students are taking that and that's her label for the rest of the school year", says her mother Latonya Robinson.



Her mother is also upset and says she wants the school to take further action, not just suspend the teacher for the remainder of the semester.



"Everyone doesn't believe that this is real. But yes, this certificate shows that this is real. This happened. And we have enough bullying as it is by other students, now it's being done by a teacher", says Robinson.



Superintendent of Channelview ISD sent us a statement that says: