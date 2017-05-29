Trump hails the fallen, their families at Arlington
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump expressed his nation's "boundless and undying" gratitude Monday to Americans who have fallen in battle and to the families they left behind, hailing as heroes the hundreds of thousands buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving. Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the USA!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017
In the first of two tweets Trump sent out on Monday, he said: "Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving. Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the USA!"
I look forward to paying my respects to our brave men and women on this Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery later this morning.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017
In the second, Trump said: "I look forward to paying my respects to our brave men and women on this Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery later this morning."
Trump previewed the address Saturday before he flew home from Italy, the final stop on his first trip abroad since taking office.
He addressed U.S. service members stationed at a naval base in Sicily as "warriors of freedom" and the "patriots who keep the fires of liberty burning."
Trump also noted his desire to boost spending on the military, and as commander in chief pledged his "complete and unshakeable support" to the men and women in uniform.