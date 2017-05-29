Massive indoor waterpark resort being built in Georgia

- It is getting hotter in Georgia, but some year-round relief is just months away.

FOX 5 Atlanta first reported a Great Wolf Lodge would be opening in Georgia, in the city of LaGrange. Sources now say the indoor water and resort is set to open in spring of 2018.

The 93,000-square-foot water park will also feature 456 themed hotel rooms of varying sizes, accommodating two to a dozen people. The resort is located just off Interstate 85 along the Interstate 185 Spur, about an hour away from Atlanta.

The water park will feature waterslides of every speed and angle, a giant tipping bucket, wave pool, lazy river, and even an area for the young pre-swimmers. The indoor park maintains a constant temperature of 84 degrees year round.

There is also plenty of dry fun including a rope course, bowling alley, climbing wall, arcade, and an on-site augmented reality game called MagiQuest for the whole family.

The resort will also feature about 500 acres of dining and shopping.

No word on an exact opening date yet, but the company is already signing people up for information and exclusive offers on their website.

The Great Wolf Lodge location in Georgia joins three other resorts in the South. There are also three lodges out West, seven in the Midwest, two in the North, and one in Canada.