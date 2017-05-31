ATM thieves using blowtorch set cash on fire

EVERETT, WA (FOX 32) - Thieves attempted to burglarize an Everett, Washington ATM, accidently setting the cash on fire.

Police on Tuesday morning were called to the Coastal Community Bank, finding the drive-up ATM ablaze.

According to the Everett Police Department, the suspects used a blowtorch to access the cash box. While doing so, they accidentally set the money on fire.

The police department is currently reviewing surveillance video. The suspects were not able to get away with any money.

Read the full story on Q13Fox.