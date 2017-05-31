CNN cuts ties with Kathy Griffin amid Trump photo shoot controversy

NEW YORK (AP) -- CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after video depicting her holding President Donald Trump's severed head.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, CNN announced Griffin will no longer appear on their New Year's Eve programming.

CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017

Griffin apologized Tuesday for two controversial videos, which showed her holding what looked like President Trump's bloody, severed head. The first video showed a straight-faced Griffin slowly lifting the bloody head. She originally described the project with photographer Tyler Shields as an "artsy fartsy statement" mocking the commander in chief.

She later said she was sorry, and that it was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny.

"I made a mistake and I was wrong," Griffin said in her video apology.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

In a previous statement before they announced their decision to cut ties with Griffin, CNN called the images "disgusting and offensive."

President Trump said Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for appearing in the video. In a post on his Twitter account Wednesday morning, the president says, "My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"