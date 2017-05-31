White House briefly placed on lockdown after person attempts to jump over barricade

- The White House was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Secret Service, officers arrested a person who attempted to jump over a bike rack barricade near the White House.

The Secret Service says the incident happened at around 4:28 p.m. at 17th Street and E Street in First Division Park. Officers were able to detain the suspect before making it over the bike rack.

The suspect has been charged with unlawful entry and was transported to D.C. police.