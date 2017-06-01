20-year-old man arrested after meeting up with 13-year-old girl

- A 20-year-old man is facing charges after police say he drove across state lines to meet up with a 13-year-old girl. Authorities tell FOX 5 they were alerted to the case when the girl's grandmother allegedly caught the man in her house.

Stone Alexander Ziemba was arrested in a traffic stop after a witness saw the Florida man running from the home of the girl, according to police. Not long before, the girl's grandmother found Ziemba standing naked in her bedroom closet, according to officials.

Police say Ziemba traveled to Newnan from Gainesville, Florida after meeting the girl in an online dating service. The two allegedly spent an extended time together on Sunday before the girl's grandmother came home, according to police.

Authorities warn parents to make sure they monitor what kids are doing online.