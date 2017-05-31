Arizona man's driver's license features a photo of him wearing a colander

One Arizona man said he is the first person in the state to take a Driver's License photo, while wearing a colander on his head.

The man said he finally won the right to wear the colander in the photo, and said as a Pastafarian, it is his religious right to wear it in the photo.

"I was almost expecting to receive that letter, and was pleasantly surprised when the license actually did arrive in the mail," said Sean Corbett, who tried several MVD locations to get the photo approved, and succeeded in his last attempt. He said the pasta strainer is a symbol of his religion, the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster.

"The Pastafarians believe the Earth was created by an unseen flying ball of spaghetti, and the world was created in four days," said Corbett. "The whole premise behind Pastafarianism is you're just supposed to enjoy life and do whatever you really need to do while being slightly intoxicated."

ADOT officials said Wednesday night their facial recognition software should have caught the photo, and now, they will pull the driver's license. Corbett had hopes his driver's license will be a huge step for all Pastafarians in the state.

"Now that there is a license in Arizona, it's going to pave the way for more Pastafarians such as myself to go to the DMV and say, 'hey, you did it for Sean, you have to do it for us now'," said Corbett.