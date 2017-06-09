I-75 reopens after semi truck hits barrier, explodes

- All lanes have reopened on I-75 in Pasco County after a semi truck crashed and exploded on the highway Friday evening.

Officials said a tractor-trailer struck a barrier and exploded near the State Road 52 exit. The crash prompted crews to shut down the northbound lanes for several hours.

Video that was released by Pasco County Fire Rescue shows the moment the large vehicle explodes into a ball of fire and black smoke.

The driver of the truck was seriously injured, with burns covering 40 percent of his body, officials said. He was airlifted to a trauma center.

Crews had to re-pave the roadway due to the damage from the fire. The northbound lanes reopened shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and no other injuries were reported. It's unclear what caused the driver to crash.