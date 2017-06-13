Manhunt continues for inmates accused of killing 2 prison guards

- A manhunt continues for two escaped inmates accused of shooting and killing two Georgia prison guards in Putnam County early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said Ricky Dubose, 24, and Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, escaped from authorities after shooting and killing Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue, both officers at Baldwin State Prison.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the two prisoners were being transported when they overpowered Monica and Billue, who were driving the transport bus on Georgia Highway 16 around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said Dubose and Rowe disarmed the guards and shot them to death. The inmates are accused of then carjacking a 2004 dark green Honda Civic (GA tag RBJ6601), and fleeing the scene.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said both inmates are now armed with the officers' .40 caliber Glock pistols. Authorities are warning anyone who sees them to call 911.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said during testimony before a Senate budget panel in Washington Tuesday morning that federal resources are being committed to help catch the fugitives.

"An attack on any American law enforcement officer is an attack on every American law enforcement officer and the principles we all believe in," Rosenstein said.

Both men have been serving long sentences for armed robbery and other crimes, according to the Department of Corrections. Rowe had been in prison since June 2002, and Dubose had been in prison since July 2015.

