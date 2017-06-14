House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shot during congressional baseball practice

- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday during a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

Police say Scalise and others, including aides and two law enforcement officers, were shot around 7:30 a.m. at a baseball field in 400 block of East Monroe Street.

Alexandria police said a suspect in the shooting was in custody.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Senator Flake of Arizona says Scalise was on second base fielding ground balls when he was shot. Flake said that Scalise ran to the dugout along with another staffer that had been shot. Flake said the gunman had a large amount of ammunition.

President Trump tweeted that Scalise is a "a true friend and patriot." He says he expects Scalise to fully recover. Scalise was taken to George Washington University Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama suffered "a hip wound." "We started giving him the liquids, I put pressure on his wound in his hip," Brooks said.

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader. He was first elected to the House in 2008 after serving in the state legislature.

House Speaker Paul Ryan's office said Scalise's wounds were not believed to be life-threatening and that a member of the security detail was also shot.