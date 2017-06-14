Witness captures video of shooting where US congressman, four others wounded

(Video: Noah Nathan)

- Dramatic video captured the scary moments during a shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria where a U.S. congressman and four others were shot as Republicans were practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball game Wednesday morning.

Noah Nathan witnessed the shooting from a nearby dog park and recorded video of the incident from his cell phone. In the video, you can hear the gunfire ring out at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park.

Several gunshots are heard being fired over a span of several minutes in an apparent shootout between the gunman and police. At one point in the video, you can hear a man say, “Do you know where he’s at? I assume people have been calling 911 already.”

About a minute later, before more gunshots go off, the man asks, “Is that guy okay out there? Is that guy that’s been shot – is he okay? Is anybody talking to him?”

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), Congressional aide Zachary Barth, two U.S. Capitol Police officers, Special Agent David Bailey and Special Agent Crystal Griner, and Tyson Foods employee Matt Mika were all wounded in the shooting.

The gunman who officials said opened fire on the congressman, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, died from his injuries after the incident.