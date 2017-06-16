Police: Mom left child with couple, left airport

- Officers are searching for a 29-year-old woman who police said left her 4-year-old with a couple at Atlanta’s airport.

Maranda Hakimi Harvey, according to Sergeant Warren Pickard with the Atlanta Police Department, left her child with a couple in the atrium of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport sometime Thursday night. Pickard said she asked the couple to watch the child while she did some quick shopping.

Police said Harvey drove her personal car from Oddenton, Maryland to the airport. She left the airport after renting a car, leaving the child with the couple. Officers were notified about the child around 7:15 a.m. and have been performing a multi-state search for Harvey ever since.

Harvey is described as being 5'2" tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brunette hair, and brown eyes. The description of the clothing she was last seen in was not immediately available.

Police said she still may be driving the white Nissan Versa with Florida tag HKNA25 which she rented at the airport.

The child is currently in police custody, but Pickard said they are trying to find a family member who is able to take care of the 4-year-old.

Police want to find Harvey and asked her about the incident. Anyone who sees her should call 911 and anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Atlanta Police Department.