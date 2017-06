'Louie' lobster, 132 years old, pardoned and released

- A 132-year-old lobster named 'Louie' that has been living at a restaurant on Long Island was "pardoned" on Friday.

'Louie' was given amnesty off the waters of Peter's Clam Bar in Island Park. In a pre-release ceremony, Town of Hempstead supervisor Anthony J. Santino signed a declaration officially pardoning 'Louie.'

June is National Lobster Month.

Supvr Santino & Butch Yamali of @PetersClamBar bring 132-yr-old Louie the Lobster for "pardoning" #NationalLobsterMonth pic.twitter.com/wvzzhhkAgj — Town of Hempstead (@HempsteadTown) June 16, 2017

Supvr Santino signs town pardon for Louie the Lobster @PetersClamBar, sending him back to his natural habitat #nationallobstermonth pic.twitter.com/2JV5oeWKRv — Town of Hempstead (@HempsteadTown) June 16, 2017

A year earlier, 'Larry' a 130-year-old, 20 lb. lobster who had also been living at Peter's Clam Bar was released into the ocean.