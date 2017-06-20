Georgia inmates help deputy who passed out during work detail

- Several inmates in Polk County, Georgia are being recognized for working together in a situation that could have turned out very differently.

Last week, one of the deputies working security for the inmates' work detail passed out on the job site.

According to the sheriff's office, all six inmates helped the deputy by rendering aid and trying to cool him off by taking off his vest and using his work phone to call 911 to get EMS to the scene.

The sheriff's office celebrated their heroic acts with a lunch in the park and desserts prepared by the officer's family members.

"As we watched the horrific man hunt this week of the two inmates that killed two Correctional Officers and were captured last night we all know that Monday could have ended differently for our Officer. We are very proud of the actions of all 6 inmates involved," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.