"Dirty old Santa" accused of traveling to meet 14-year-old for sex

- Authorities say a Philly man, who referred to himself as "Dirty Old Santa", was arrested for traveling to meet a child for sex.

"That's kind of scary that it's right here in our neighborhood."

Feelings of disgust from Melissa Clark upon learning that 56-year-old William McKinlay, of Northeast Philadelphia, was arrested at a Ridley Township Rita's Water Ice for allegedly trying to meet what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

"My daughter's a manager here at Rita's and that's kind of disheartening to think that someone would do something like that," she said.

Investigators say McKinlay sent graphic pictures to an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl named "Stephanie" even referring to himself as "Dirty old Santa."

FOX29 found he billed himself as a Santa actor at the Macy's store in Center City Philadelphia. Notice the red shirt he's wearing in his mug shot.

Investigators say it all started when the undercover officer answered a post on a website allegedly made by the suspect who went on to lead them in sexually explicit chats.

Delco's DA says he's also accused of: "Bringing up sexually explicit material and wanting that child to do certain things. Sending nude pictures to that child."

Even allegedly telling the girl how to touch herself sexually and ordering her to do "homework."

Police say McKinlay arranged to meet the girl at the Rita's telling her only to wear a sleeveless T-shirt, shorts and sneakers. He allegedly took the bus from Northeast Philly to Delco telling the girl, "You'll recognize me cause I'll look like Santa in shorts."

Cops were waiting as McKinlay walked up to the Rita's and even made an order. He was arrested on the spot.

FOX 29 reached out to Macy's corporate for a comment, we have not heard back at this time.