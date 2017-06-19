Preschool teacher doing porn gets ultimatum from Christian school

- A Christian preschool teacher fights back tears, after her face to face meeting with school leaders, who tell her, she's fired.

And it has nothing to do with her performance in the classroom.



Nina Skye says, 'I couldn't work there because it goes against their statement of faith that it goes against their views of fornication, like sex before marriage and that's what I'm doing. They say it goes against the paper I signed, saying I wouldn't do that.'



What Nina has been doing, besides teaching the a-b-c's, is moonlighting in another job. A job that's not PG.



That's because Nina Skye is a porn actress. She's an up and coming star in the adult film industry.



Nina calls it her dream job, 'having sex.'



She says it is something she really enjoys, not to mention the easy money that comes with making porn.



Nina says, 'It is easy money. For my very first scene, I just did a regular boy on girl scene and I got paid $2500 on the spot. I never had that much money, ever, just handed to me in my life.'



But now, Nina is paying the price for that easy money.



Her days working in a classroom as a teacher could be over. That's because Nina would rather work in front of the cameras, saying, 'No', to a last ditch offer from the Christian preschool. It's an offer to help with housing and a pay raise.



All Nina would have to do is leave the porn industry for good. Something Nina says she's not willing to do right now. Nina says, 'They were really trying to pull me away from staying in the industry, they just really wanted me out. They offered help and advice, but I don't really want out of the industry.'



For now, Nina is only working as a porn actress. She admits missing the classrooms and her young students. But she says she's happy and enjoying her life in front of the camera in the porn industry.

