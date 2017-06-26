Cocoa brush burns nearly 4,500 acres, closes I-95

- Brevard County officials say a fire continues to grow along a stretch of land just west of Interstate 95, between State Road 520 and Fiske Boulevard.

The Tucker Fire, as it's called, grew significantly Tuesday after the Forest Service allowed the fire to burn and even helped it along. The fire, which is burning in marshland controlled by the St. Johns Water Management District, grew to 4,500 acres with the help of a helicopter dropping fiery napalm around the main portion of the fire.

"Right now the biggest danger is I-95," said Deputy Chief Tom Neidert Brevard County Fire Rescue. "We're worried about the smoking banking down with the temperatures dropping and no wind having smoke and fog on the interstate causing accidents, people slowing down and having other accidents from that."

I-95 in that area has been closed off and on all day, depending on what the Brevard County Fire Rescue sees fit.

No structures are threatened as the fire is burning in a vast area of undeveloped land. Watch our report to see incredible views from the air, courtesy of Beachside Helicopter in Merritt Island.

The wildfire was ignited by a lightning strike.