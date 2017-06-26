12-year-old girl escapes kidnappers in Whittier, police say

- The Whittier Police Department confirmed they are investigating the kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl Monday morning who was able to escape her abductors.

According to police, at around 9:30 a.m. the girl was in front of her home near the 13400 block of Franklin Street in Whittier when she was approached by a man who grabbed her from behind and forced her into a 2000 model green four door Chevy Malibu or similar type Sedan. The girl told police another man was inside the vehicle as well.

Police said the girl was driven a few blocks away until the suspects stopped and exited the vehicle in the 13200 block of Dittmar Avenue.

At this time, the girl was able to escape from the car and ran to a nearby adult for help. The family told FOX 11 the men told the girl they would take her to the mountains and kill her before she escaped.

Whittier police said they have no reason to believe the allegations aren't credible, and detectives are currently investigating the case.

The girl's mother told FOX 11 that she and her daughter spent several hours Monday evening at Whittier Police headquarters as they tried to help police with suspect sketches.



Neighbors in the area said there are shocked to hear about what happened, given their homes are right across the street from the police department.



"I was shocked, you know, on the same street a couple houses down from where I live. I have three kids so it's hard to realize that it's not that safe," said Joana Alvarez.



"It's devastating. It's scary. We're living in some pretty screwy times right now you know," David Acosta said.

The first suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20's with black hair and a beard. He had a shaved line across his left eyebrow and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 30's with a shaved head, white tank top, tan pants, and a dragon tattoo on his right bicep.

If you have any information on the case, call the Whittier Police Department at (562) 567-9755.

