Omni Dallas Hotel: 'Texans Helping Texans'

- The Omni Hotel in Dallas is reminding everyone that Texans always help Texans.

Tower camera video showed the front of the hotel displaying the Texas flag Monday night and Tuesday morning. The message “Texans Helping Texans” also scrolled on the building.

The American Red Cross says there are more than 17,000 people in Texas seeking refuge in shelters.

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas expects to house 5,000 evacuees and Austin is preparing for 7,000 at the Austin Convention Center. That’s on top of the more than 9,000 people in shelters in Houston.

