Alligator hunters catch record-setting gator

- A group of alligator hunters captured a gator so large it broke the record in the state of Mississippi.

The alligator's length was 14 feet and 3/4 inch, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

The alligator was caught in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by hunters from Brandon, Mississippi and beats the state record by a 1/2 inch.

The alligator weighed in at 766.5 pounds.

Alligator Hunting season began August 25 and runs through September 4 and helps to control the alligator population. No one is permitted to hunt alligators without a hunting license and a permit.

Nearly 1,000 people were isued permits this season. The alligator hunt in Mississippi began in 2005 after the alligator population became overwhelming after it was removed from the Endangered Species List.