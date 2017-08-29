Baby born to couple stranded inside home during Hurricane Harvey

- A couple in Corpus Christi, Texas welcomed their baby girl into the world at the height of Hurricane Harvey.

Isabel Pena started going into labor after the power went out due to the storm. Isabel and her boyfriend used the light from a cell phone to help deliver the baby.

An ambulance was still trying to make its way to them, through the flying debris, when their daughter was born early Saturday morning.

"I had walked away with the light to the front door to see if EMS was coming and then I hear her scream "we need the light" so I came back and as soon as I got back to the room I seen her head and then right then it was over," said Andrew Garza, the baby's father.

The parents say paramedics knocked on the door seconds after the baby was born. Both mother and baby are doing fine.