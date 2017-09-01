Wisconsin kids sell lemonade to benefit Harvey victims

- A group of kids in Wisconsin are looking to do what they can for victims of Hurricane Harvey.



About a dozen children in Appleton, Wisconsin spent their last days of summer vacation hard at work operating a lemonade stand.



The proceeds are benefiting the storm victims by going to the Red Cross.



The kids said they will keep selling their lemonade until they run out of supplies.



All of the customers who bought lemonade were also given a Pokemon drawing to sweeten the deal.