Search for missing Temple student intensifies, 1 person being questioned

- Philadelphia Police are continuing their search for a missing Temple University student who was last seen near an off-campus bar early Thursday morning.

Jenna Burleigh, 22, was reported missing by the Lower Salford Police Department.

A police source tells fox 29 that foul play is suspected in her disappearance.

On Saturday morning, Officer Tanya Little confirmed that the Philadelphia Police Department received some information leading to the search warrant and officers going to a home on 16th Street.

Police say they are now questioning someone in connection to the Temple student's disappearance.

Burleigh was last seen in the area of Pub Webb on the 1500 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Late Friday night, police responded to a home on the 1700 block of North 16th Street, nearly a block from where Burleigh was last seen.

Police tell FOX 29 they did send cadaver dogs into the home, but the dogs did not find anything.

Burleigh, a Harleysville resident is a junior transfer student at Temple University.

Temple’s student run newspaper, The Temple News, reported that Burleigh’s family went to the university’s police department Thursday night to report her missing.

Burleigh was last seen wearing a white t shirt with writing on the front, with tan boots, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact Temple Police at 215-204-1234.