La Tuna brush fire grows to 5,000 acres, called biggest in LA City history

- A massive brush fire burning downhill in the Sun Valley and Burbank area is being called the biggest fire in the history of the city of Los Angeles.

The La Tuna Fire was just 10 percent contained this afternoon, and has already consumed more than 5,000 acres, with that number expected to grow considerably larger by day's end.





Mobile users click here for FB live video

More than 700 homes have been evacuated in Burbank, Glendale and Los Angeles, and fire officials urged residents in the affected areas to be prepared to leave immediately if more evacuations orders are given.

Firefighters are battling triple-digit heat and unpredictable winds for the second consecutive day.

"The biggest factor is weather and the wind," said Los Angeles Fire Department Battalion Chief Ralph Terrazas during a news conference at the department's command post in the parking lot of the Hanson Dam at Osborne Street and Foothill Boulevard. "If there is no wind, this fire is relatively easy to put out. The wind changes, it changes our priorities."

"The wind, yesterday afternoon, was very erratic. It switched multiple times," said Terrazas, adding that there have been no firefighter injuries. "We're constantly evaluating and it's dependent upon the wind shifts. Our

priority is saving property. We're evaluating that at all points of the fire.

Five thousand acres is significant. Like the mayor said, the last fire (like this) was 30 to 40 years ago. So there's a lot of fuel to burn."

He also advised all homeowners in the area to clear any brush on their properties to give firefighters a better chance at savings their homes. "If it (the brush) is clear, we can put our firefighters in a better

position to save the house," he said.

MOBILE USERS - CLICK FOR FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO.

Mayor Eric Garcetti -- who tweeted earlier and confirmed at the news conference that the fire is believed to be the biggest in terms of acreage in the city's history -- said firefighters could be facing temperatures as high as 115 degrees today in the San Fernando Valley.

About 500 firefighters are working on the blaze now, additional resources have been requested from the state, and about 100 L.A. firefighters are expected back from Texas soon, where they've been helping survivors from Hurricane Harvey, officials said.

Four fixed-wing airtankers have been ordered to fight the blaze as well.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials said one home was lost at Verdugo Crestline in the Tujunga area, near a water tank, but no injuries were reported.

"We are worried about the fire hooking, of course, into the southeast, into Glendale and working its way up from there," Garcetti said. "We have firefighters confining this (brush fire) as it goes."

Officials announced that 300 homes have been evacuated in Burbank, 250 in Glendale and 180 in Los Angeles.

In Tujunga, mandatory evacuations are in place in the McGroarty Park area (McGroarty to Valaho), while voluntary evacuations have been urged for Aileen and Hillhaven, McGroarty from Oro Vista to Plainview, Alene Drive to Hillhaven Avenue, Reverier, Glen O Peace Parkway, Tranquil Drive, Inspiration Way, Tranquil Place, Hillhaven Place and the Haines Canyon Area.

In Sunland, voluntary evacuations have been urged for Shadow Island Drive and Wormom Avenue South of Sunland Boulevard. Burbank residents living on Amigos Drive or Antigua Drive have been told they may return home.

An evacuation warning was issued for the Glendale communities of Glenoaks, Mountain Oaks and Whiting Woods.

Evacuation centers are in place in Burbank at McCambridge Park, 1515 Glenoaks Blvd.; in Sunland at Sunland Recreation Center, 8651 Foothill Blvd.; in Glendale at the Civic Auditorium, 1401 N. Verdugo Road; and in La Crescenta at Crescenta Valley High School, 2900 Community Ave.

Pets are being welcomed at all the evacuation centers, and officials caution that animals should not be left behind. "I want to say this loud and clear that folks who leave their homes, we have police assets who will stay in the neighborhood," Garcetti said. "Do not be nervous of anybody who would take advantage of a tragedy like this and

try to get into those neighborhoods, you will be caught."

"What we see is a fire that we can contain ultimately," he said.

The blaze broke out for unknown reasons at 1:25 p.m. Friday near the 10800 block of La Tuna Canyon Road, just south of the Foothill (210) Freeway.

The fire prompted the shutdown of the 210 Freeway in both directions between the Glendale (2) Freeway and Sunland Boulevard. The CHP had no estimate on when that closure would be lifted.

Firefighters used night-vision goggles to make overnight water drops on the blaze, said Margaret Stewart said of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

About a half-acre of medium brush was on fire when the first crews arrived Friday afternoon. Wind-blown embers sparked a spot fire on the north side of the freeway and by 4 p.m., firefighters were battling flames on both

sides of the freeway as the fire raced up a hillside of the Verdugo Mountains in the direction of Burbank.

Authorities called for mandatory evacuations at 10:30 p.m. Friday for the Brace Canyon Park area of Burbank when the fire jumped the ridgeline.

Firefighters performed structure defense operations to protect homes in the area.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.