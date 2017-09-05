Man's body found inside refrigerator in Ontario industrial park

Posted: Sep 05 2017 10:35PM CDT

Updated: Sep 06 2017 10:34AM CDT

(FOX 11) - A man found dead inside a refrigerator in Ontario has been identified.

On Tuesday morning, a man heading to work in an industrial park made the gruesome discovery.
   
A body stuffed inside a refrigerator.
   
The fridge was right in the middle of the street on South Hope Avenue.
   
Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Jason Garcia of Downey.
   
His cause of death is unknown. Garcia's body showed no visible signs of injury or trauma.
   
Tonight, detectives released a photo of a light-colored truck hauling the fridge to the scene.
   
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ontario police department.

